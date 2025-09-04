Russia bombed Kostyantynivka and Illinivka in Donetsk region — there are casualties

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops dropped aerial bombs on a hospital in Kostyantynivka and buildings in Illinivka on September 4, killing two people.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OAV Vadym Filashkin.

Konstantinovka Hospital is another "military" target of the Russian occupiers. Today, they purposefully dropped 3 air bombs on the hospital, which until the last was receiving and treating local residents... Vadym Filashkin Head of the Donetsk OAV

The enemy dropped 3 more aerial bombs on Illinivka today, killing two people and damaging 5 non-residential buildings.

He emphasized that attacks on civilian and social infrastructure are a conscious choice of the Russians, targeted terrorist acts.