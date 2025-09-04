Russia bombed Kostyantynivka and Illinivka in Donetsk region — there are casualties
Ukraine
Russia bombed Kostyantynivka and Illinivka in Donetsk region — there are casualties

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Kostyantynivka
In the Donetsk region, Russian troops dropped aerial bombs on a hospital in Kostyantynivka and buildings in Illinivka on September 4, killing two people.

  • Russian forces launched aerial bomb attacks on a hospital in Kostyantynivka and buildings in Illinivka, resulting in casualties in the Donetsk region.
  • The targeting of civilian structures like hospitals and residential buildings by Russian occupiers violates international standards and poses a threat to civilians.

Russia killed two people in Illinivka

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OAV Vadym Filashkin.

Konstantinovka Hospital is another "military" target of the Russian occupiers. Today, they purposefully dropped 3 air bombs on the hospital, which until the last was receiving and treating local residents...

Vadym Filashkin

Vadym Filashkin

Head of the Donetsk OAV

The enemy dropped 3 more aerial bombs on Illinivka today, killing two people and damaging 5 non-residential buildings.

He emphasized that attacks on civilian and social infrastructure are a conscious choice of the Russians, targeted terrorist acts.

Filashkin stressed that it was dangerous to remain in the Donetsk region and called for a timely evacuation.

