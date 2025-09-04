Russia bombed Kostyantynivka and Illinivka in Donetsk region — there are casualties

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops dropped aerial bombs on a hospital in Kostyantynivka and buildings in Illinivka on September 4, killing two people.
Russia killed two people in Illinivka
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OAV Vadym Filashkin.
The enemy dropped 3 more aerial bombs on Illinivka today, killing two people and damaging 5 non-residential buildings.
He emphasized that attacks on civilian and social infrastructure are a conscious choice of the Russians, targeted terrorist acts.
Filashkin stressed that it was dangerous to remain in the Donetsk region and called for a timely evacuation.
