Russia bombs Slavyansk, six people injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia bombs Slavyansk, six people injured

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Slavyansk
Читати українською

In Sloviansk, Donetsk region, six people were injured as a result of an enemy air bomb being dropped.

Points of attention

  • Russian bombing in Slavyansk, Donetsk region resulted in 6 people getting injured aged between 38 to 69.
  • The aerial bombs dropped on the city caused damage to buildings, cars, and resulted in injuries to civilians.
  • Head of the Donetsk OAV, Vadym Filashkin, reported the extent of the damage caused by the Russian attack, including damaged buildings and vehicles.

Russian aircraft bombed Slavyansk: there are injuries

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OAV Vadym Filashkin.

In the evening, the Russians dropped an aerial bomb on the city, injuring six people, aged 38 to 69.

Vadym Filashkin

Vadym Filashkin

Head of the Donetsk OAV

The head of the Donetsk OVA reported that seven high-rise buildings, two non-residential buildings, and six cars were damaged as a result of the strike.

Slavyansk after the Russian attack

As reported, the Russian army dropped nine aerial bombs on Slavyansk on December 3. A high-rise building was hit, injuring at least 8 people, including two children.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian aviation bombed Sloviansk — there are injuries
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Slavyansk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian aircraft bombed Slavyansk — 8 people were injured
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Russian aircraft bombed Slavyansk — 8 people were injured

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?