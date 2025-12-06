Russia bombs Slavyansk, six people injured

In Sloviansk, Donetsk region, six people were injured as a result of an enemy air bomb being dropped.

Russian aircraft bombed Slavyansk: there are injuries

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OAV Vadym Filashkin.

In the evening, the Russians dropped an aerial bomb on the city, injuring six people, aged 38 to 69. Vadym Filashkin Head of the Donetsk OAV

The head of the Donetsk OVA reported that seven high-rise buildings, two non-residential buildings, and six cars were damaged as a result of the strike.

Slavyansk after the Russian attack

As reported, the Russian army dropped nine aerial bombs on Slavyansk on December 3. A high-rise building was hit, injuring at least 8 people, including two children.