Russia bombs Slavyansk, six people injured

In Sloviansk, Donetsk region, six people were injured as a result of an enemy air bomb being dropped.
Points of attention
- Russian bombing in Slavyansk, Donetsk region resulted in 6 people getting injured aged between 38 to 69.
- The aerial bombs dropped on the city caused damage to buildings, cars, and resulted in injuries to civilians.
- Head of the Donetsk OAV, Vadym Filashkin, reported the extent of the damage caused by the Russian attack, including damaged buildings and vehicles.
Russian aircraft bombed Slavyansk: there are injuries
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OAV Vadym Filashkin.
The head of the Donetsk OVA reported that seven high-rise buildings, two non-residential buildings, and six cars were damaged as a result of the strike.
As reported, the Russian army dropped nine aerial bombs on Slavyansk on December 3. A high-rise building was hit, injuring at least 8 people, including two children.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-