Russian aircraft bombed Slavyansk — 8 people were injured

The Russian army attacked Sloviansk with aerial bombs on December 3, hitting a high-rise building; at least 8 people were injured, including two children.
Points of attention
- The Russian army bombed Sloviansk on December 3, injuring at least 8 people, including 2 children.
- Eleven aerial bombs fell on the city, one of which hit a high-rise building, causing serious damage.
Russia dropped 9 bombs on Slavyansk
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OAV Vadym Filashkin.
He added that the injured are receiving necessary medical care.
