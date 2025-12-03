Russian aircraft bombed Slavyansk — 8 people were injured
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian aircraft bombed Slavyansk — 8 people were injured

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Russian aircraft bombed Slavyansk — 8 people were injured
The Russian army attacked Sloviansk with aerial bombs on December 3, hitting a high-rise building; at least 8 people were injured, including two children.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army bombed Sloviansk on December 3, injuring at least 8 people, including 2 children.
  • Eleven aerial bombs fell on the city, one of which hit a high-rise building, causing serious damage.

Russia dropped 9 bombs on Slavyansk

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OAV Vadym Filashkin.

At least 8 injured, including 2 children, in multiple strikes on Sloviansk. Russians dropped 9 air bombs on the city today, one of which hit a high-rise building.

Vadym Filashkin

Vadym Filashkin

Head of the Donetsk OAV

He added that the injured are receiving necessary medical care.

