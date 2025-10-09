Russian aviation bombed Sloviansk — there are injuries

In Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, seven people were injured, one person in serious condition, due to an attack by Russian troops and KABs on October 9.

Russia bombed Slavyansk: many injured

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

At least 6 people were injured in Sloviansk this morning. Among the injured, 1 person is in serious condition. According to preliminary information, the Russians dropped two air bombs on the city. Vadym Filashkin Head of the Donetsk OVA

He noted that the extent of the damage is being determined.

Later, Filashkin clarified that 7 residents of Slavyansk were injured.