Russian aviation bombed Sloviansk — there are injuries

In Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, seven people were injured, one person in serious condition, due to an attack by Russian troops and KABs on October 9.
Points of attention
- Russian aviation conducted an attack in Sloviansk, resulting in 7 injuries, with one person in critical condition.
- The severity of the situation calls for urgent measures to provide medical assistance to the affected individuals.
- The airstrikes led to significant material damage in the city, highlighting the devastating impact of the attack.
Russia bombed Slavyansk: many injured
This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.
He noted that the extent of the damage is being determined.
Later, Filashkin clarified that 7 residents of Slavyansk were injured.
