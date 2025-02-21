Russia massively shelled Sloviansk — dozens of houses destroyed, there are injured

On February 21, Russian invaders struck the private sector of the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk region, injuring at least six civilians.

Russia massively shelled Sloviansk

This was reported by the National Police.

A 65-year-old man and five women aged 54 to 83 were injured in the shelling. They were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds and acute stress reactions.

59 private homes and an educational institution were destroyed by enemy attack.

An investigative and operational team, explosives technicians, paramedics, patrol police officers, and rescuers are working at the scene.