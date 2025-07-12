Russia massively shelled Sloviansk and Pokrovsk — there are dead and wounded

At least four people were killed and five injured as a result of Russian shelling of the Donetsk region on July 12.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OGA Vadym Filashkin.

In the morning, the Russians shelled Sloviansk with Tornado-S missiles — one person was killed and three were injured. Vadym Filashkin Head of the Donetsk OAV

Two administrative buildings, two enterprises and 26 cars were destroyed; an administrative building, an enterprise and 10 cars were damaged.

Donetsk region after Russian shelling

Pokrovsk came under fire at night and in the morning — two people were killed and two were injured, and a house was damaged.