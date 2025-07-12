Russia massively shelled Sloviansk and Pokrovsk — there are dead and wounded
Ukraine
Russia massively shelled Sloviansk and Pokrovsk — there are dead and wounded

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Donetsk region
At least four people were killed and five injured as a result of Russian shelling of the Donetsk region on July 12.

  • Russian shelling in the Donetsk region resulted in at least four deaths and five injuries, with significant damage to property and lives of residents.
  • The tragic events in Sloviansk and Pokrovsk highlight the devastating impact of the Russian attacks on civilians in the region.
  • Reports confirm the scale of destruction caused by the Russian shelling, including the loss of lives, injuries, and damage to buildings and vehicles.

Russia killed 4 people in Donetsk region

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OGA Vadym Filashkin.

In the morning, the Russians shelled Sloviansk with Tornado-S missiles — one person was killed and three were injured.

Vadym Filashkin

Vadym Filashkin

Head of the Donetsk OAV

Two administrative buildings, two enterprises and 26 cars were destroyed; an administrative building, an enterprise and 10 cars were damaged.

Donetsk region after Russian shelling

Pokrovsk came under fire at night and in the morning — two people were killed and two were injured, and a house was damaged.




