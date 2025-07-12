At least four people were killed and five injured as a result of Russian shelling of the Donetsk region on July 12.
- Russian shelling in the Donetsk region resulted in at least four deaths and five injuries, with significant damage to property and lives of residents.
- The tragic events in Sloviansk and Pokrovsk highlight the devastating impact of the Russian attacks on civilians in the region.
- Reports confirm the scale of destruction caused by the Russian shelling, including the loss of lives, injuries, and damage to buildings and vehicles.
Russia killed 4 people in Donetsk region
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OGA Vadym Filashkin.
Two administrative buildings, two enterprises and 26 cars were destroyed; an administrative building, an enterprise and 10 cars were damaged.
Pokrovsk came under fire at night and in the morning — two people were killed and two were injured, and a house was damaged.
