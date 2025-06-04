The Pokrovsky and Kursk directions remain the hottest on the front

Operational information as of 16:00 06/04/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy twice tried to advance in the Vovchansk area, and the battle is currently ongoing.

The defense forces successfully stopped one enemy attempt to advance in the Kupyansk direction in the Zagryzove area.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 15 times in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Mir, Karpivka, Lypove, Ridkodub, and Torske. Clashes are currently ongoing in nine locations.

In the Siversky direction, two combat clashes have occurred near Bilogorivka and Verkhnekamyanske since the beginning of the day. Defense forces successfully stopped one attempt by the occupiers to advance, and another battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat clashes took place today in the areas of Kurdyumivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and in the direction of Bila Hora. One assault by the invaders was successfully stopped by the Defense Forces, and two more are still ongoing.