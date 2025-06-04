The Pokrovsky and Kursk directions remain the hottest on the front

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are taking measures to disrupt the enemy's actions, inflicting losses on it in manpower and equipment. In total, 67 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Defense Forces are actively countering enemy attacks in various directions, including Pokrovsky and Kursk, inflicting losses on the enemy.
- 67 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day, with ongoing battles in multiple locations, such as Vovchansk, Zagryzove, and Hrekivka.
- The enemy has launched air strikes and artillery shelling in the Kursk direction, while Ukrainian troops are successfully repelling attacks and holding their ground.
Current situation on the front on June 4
Operational information as of 16:00 06/04/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy twice tried to advance in the Vovchansk area, and the battle is currently ongoing.
The defense forces successfully stopped one enemy attempt to advance in the Kupyansk direction in the Zagryzove area.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 15 times in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Mir, Karpivka, Lypove, Ridkodub, and Torske. Clashes are currently ongoing in nine locations.
In the Siversky direction, two combat clashes have occurred near Bilogorivka and Verkhnekamyanske since the beginning of the day. Defense forces successfully stopped one attempt by the occupiers to advance, and another battle is ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat clashes took place today in the areas of Kurdyumivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and in the direction of Bila Hora. One assault by the invaders was successfully stopped by the Defense Forces, and two more are still ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Romanivka, and Rusyn Yar, making seven attempts to improve their position. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 16 attempts to dislodge our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Malynovka, Grodivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Kotlyarivka and Horikhove. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 15 enemy attacks. Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka were subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.
Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, enemy units attacked our troops' positions eight times near the settlements of Odradne, Vesele, Vilne Pole, Novosilka, and Novopil, and also carried out air strikes on the Novopil and Novodarivka areas. Two attacks are still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, enemy aircraft carried out an airstrike on Zaliznychne.
In the Orikhiv direction, Novoandreyevka and Kamianske were hit by unguided air missiles.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy launched an airstrike on Olhivka.
In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks by the invaders. The enemy also launched nine air strikes, dropping 11 guided bombs, and carried out 88 artillery shelling. Currently, fighting is ongoing in two locations.
