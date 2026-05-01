Russia carried out almost 100 attacks on Ukraine's oil and gas infrastructure in 2026

In January-April, the aggressor carried out 96 attacks on Naftogaz Group facilities, targeting the extraction and transportation of resources, the heat and power industry, and gas stations.
Points of attention
- Russia carried out 96 attacks on Naftogaz Group facilities in 2026, targeting oil and gas infrastructure.
- The attacks included targeting extraction, transportation of resources, heat and power industry, and gas stations.
Russia attacked Naftogaz facilities 96 times in 2026
This was announced on Facebook by Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine.
He added that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Naftogaz Group has lost 320 employees, with 19 specialists killed in 2026.
Koretsky also announced the opening of a photo exhibition about Naftogaz's work during the past heating season at Kyiv's Central Railway Station. The exhibition will run until May 17.
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