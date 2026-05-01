Russia carried out almost 100 attacks on Ukraine's oil and gas infrastructure in 2026
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Ukraine
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Russia carried out almost 100 attacks on Ukraine's oil and gas infrastructure in 2026

Naftogaz
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

In January-April, the aggressor carried out 96 attacks on Naftogaz Group facilities, targeting the extraction and transportation of resources, the heat and power industry, and gas stations.

Points of attention

  • Russia carried out 96 attacks on Naftogaz Group facilities in 2026, targeting oil and gas infrastructure.
  • The attacks included targeting extraction, transportation of resources, heat and power industry, and gas stations.

Russia attacked Naftogaz facilities 96 times in 2026

This was announced on Facebook by Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

This heating season has become the most difficult in the history of the country. All areas of our work have been under attack by the Russians — from the extraction and transportation of gas and oil to the heat and power industry and filling stations. The attacks do not stop now. In the first four months of 2026 alone — 96 attacks on our facilities.

He added that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Naftogaz Group has lost 320 employees, with 19 specialists killed in 2026.

Koretsky also announced the opening of a photo exhibition about Naftogaz's work during the past heating season at Kyiv's Central Railway Station. The exhibition will run until May 17.

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