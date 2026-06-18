Russia carried out missile strikes on the Dnieper — one man was killed, 9 citizens were injured
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Ukraine
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Russia carried out missile strikes on the Dnieper — one man was killed, 9 citizens were injured

a missile
Читати українською
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

Russian military attacked the Dnipro with missiles on the afternoon of June 18. A private enterprise was hit, and people were injured.

Points of attention

  • Russian military carried out missile strikes on the Dnieper River, resulting in one fatality and 9 injuries.
  • Victims of the attack are currently hospitalized, with their conditions being moderately assessed by doctors.

Russia strikes Dnieper: there are casualties

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.

The enemy struck the Dnieper. A private enterprise was damaged. Four people were previously injured.

All four people injured in the enemy attack on the Dnipro River have been hospitalized. They are women aged 46 and 48, and men aged 38 and 41. All of them are in moderate condition. Doctors are providing the necessary medical care.

Later, authorities reported that 9 people were injured, and one person, unfortunately, died.

A man was killed. Nine people were injured. These are the consequences of the strikes that the Russians launched on the Dnieper River this morning. Eight of the injured are in hospitals. Doctors assess their condition as moderate. Another person will recover at home.

Earlier, the air force warned of the threat of ballistic missile strikes. Several explosions were heard in the city. Smoke was visible in one area of the city.

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