Russia claims drone attack in Voronezh

In the Voronezh region on the evening of March 18, the Russians reported the operation of air defense forces and means, allegedly due to a drone attack.
What is known about the attack on Voronezh
The Russian media reported that air defence was allegedly working in the city. Later, the mayor of the city announced the interception of one drone.
However, the Russians reported damage to property in the Left Bank district. The glazing of entrances and apartments in two residential buildings, several cars, and two non-residential buildings were damaged.
Drones attack Russian cities again
On March 14, Russia announced the "repulsion" of a drone attack in two regions, Belgorod and Kursk.
The Russian MOD announced the "interception and destruction" of 25 drones. According to the statement, 14 of them were shot down over the Belgorod region and another 11 over the Kursk region.
Earlier, on March 6, the Russian Federation complained about drone attacks in three regions at once. The airfield, warehouse and oil depot are under attack. So, at 1:00 p.m., an explosion near an oil storage near Voronezh was reported.
According to Russian mass media, civilian buildings were not damaged. During the night and morning over the Voronezh region, it was stated that three drones were shot down by the occupiers.
