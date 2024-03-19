Russia claims drone attack in Voronezh

In the Voronezh region on the evening of March 18, the Russians reported the operation of air defense forces and means, allegedly due to a drone attack.

What is known about the attack on Voronezh

The Russian media reported that air defence was allegedly working in the city. Later, the mayor of the city announced the interception of one drone.

The EW and Air defence forces once again protected Voronezh from the serious consequences of an attack by enemy drones. There are no casualties, the mayor said. Share

However, the Russians reported damage to property in the Left Bank district. The glazing of entrances and apartments in two residential buildings, several cars, and two non-residential buildings were damaged.

Drones attack Russian cities again

On March 14, Russia announced the "repulsion" of a drone attack in two regions, Belgorod and Kursk.

The Russian MOD announced the "interception and destruction" of 25 drones. According to the statement, 14 of them were shot down over the Belgorod region and another 11 over the Kursk region.

Earlier, on March 6, the Russian Federation complained about drone attacks in three regions at once. The airfield, warehouse and oil depot are under attack. So, at 1:00 p.m., an explosion near an oil storage near Voronezh was reported.