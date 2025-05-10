Russia closes airspace over Kapustin Yar — what to prepare for
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia closes airspace over Kapustin Yar — what to prepare for

What the new decision of the Russian Federation may mean
Читати українською
Source:  Militarniy

The aggressor country Russia announced the closure of the airspace over the Kapustin Yar missile range on May 12-13. This was most likely done to launch ballistic missiles.

Points of attention

  • The US Embassy's caution to its citizens about a possible air strike adds to the tension and raises the stakes in the region.
  • The technical details of the Russian medium-range ballistic missile 'Oreshnik' shed light on the capabilities and potential impact of such weaponry.

What the new decision of the Russian Federation may mean

Experts immediately drew attention to the specified range of altitudes that will be closed: from surface level to unlimited altitude.

What is important to understand is that the ban will apply to all aircraft that can fly in this area on May 12 and 13 from 06:00 to 16:00 local time.

According to experts, a similar ban on flights was already in effect earlier — on November 21, 2024 — it was announced on the eve of the strike of the Kedr ("Oreshnik") ballistic missile on the Dnieper.

All this is happening against the backdrop of the appeal of the US Embassy to its fellow citizens — the latter were urged to be careful due to the risk of a large-scale air strike "within the next few days".

As mentioned earlier, the Russian medium-range ballistic missile "Oreshnik" was created on the basis of the RS-26 "Rubezh".

The missile was equipped with six warheads, each equipped with six submunitions. The speed at the final section of the trajectory was over Mach 11.

