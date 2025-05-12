Russia completely ignored ceasefire proposal — Sibiga

Russia has completely ignored the proposal for a complete and lasting ceasefire. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga stressed that the Kremlin is once again demonstrating its unwillingness to make peace.

Russia is attacking at the front and ignoring the ceasefire — Sybiga

Sibiga participated in an online meeting with the foreign ministers of the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, France, and EU representatives.

According to him, the key topics of the negotiations were a joint strategy for achieving peace and interaction with the United States.

Before the meeting, the minister received information from the front from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.

He reported that Russia has completely ignored the proposal for a complete and lasting ceasefire from May 12 and continues attacks along the entire front line. Share

I am grateful to @DavidLammy for inviting me to participate online in today's London meeting, in our regular and effective format, together with our allies Germany @AussenMinDE, Italy @Antonio_Tajani, Spain @jmalbares, Poland @sikorskiradek, the EU @kajakallas, and France… pic.twitter.com/lrpEMhRhqc — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) May 12, 2025

Moscow is missing another opportunity to end the killings. This once again demonstrates that Russia's only goal is to prolong the war.

Sibiga also recalled that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Putin a personal meeting on May 15, but no response has yet been received from the Kremlin.

The meeting participants discussed the possibility of decisive measures in the event of further sabotage by Moscow, in particular, strengthening sanctions against the Russian banking and energy sectors, as well as new defense assistance packages for Ukraine.

Putin must understand the consequences of abandoning peace efforts and continuing the war. Share

As a reminder, on May 11, Russia's Vladimir Putin rejected the ceasefire proposal and proposed resuming direct negotiations with Ukraine and holding a meeting on May 15 in Istanbul.

On the same day, Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared Ukraine's readiness for dialogue, but emphasized that a necessary condition is a confirmed ceasefire, which is due to begin on May 12.

At the same time, Turkey officially declared its willingness to be a mediator between Ukraine and Russia.