Russia completely ignored ceasefire proposal — Sibiga
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia completely ignored ceasefire proposal — Sibiga

Andriy Sybiga
Sybiga
Читати українською

Russia has completely ignored the proposal for a complete and lasting ceasefire. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga stressed that the Kremlin is once again demonstrating its unwillingness to make peace.

Points of attention

  • Russia's disregard for the ceasefire proposal underscores their unwillingness to prioritize peace, as emphasized by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.
  • Minister Sybiga deliberated with international representatives on potential measures against Russia's continued attacks, including bolstering sanctions and providing defense assistance for Ukraine.
  • The absence of a response from the Kremlin to President Zelenskyy's offer for a meeting highlights Russia's focus on prolonging the war rather than seeking a peaceful resolution.

Russia is attacking at the front and ignoring the ceasefire — Sybiga

Sibiga participated in an online meeting with the foreign ministers of the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, France, and EU representatives.

According to him, the key topics of the negotiations were a joint strategy for achieving peace and interaction with the United States.

Before the meeting, the minister received information from the front from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.

He reported that Russia has completely ignored the proposal for a complete and lasting ceasefire from May 12 and continues attacks along the entire front line.

Moscow is missing another opportunity to end the killings. This once again demonstrates that Russia's only goal is to prolong the war.

Sibiga also recalled that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Putin a personal meeting on May 15, but no response has yet been received from the Kremlin.

The meeting participants discussed the possibility of decisive measures in the event of further sabotage by Moscow, in particular, strengthening sanctions against the Russian banking and energy sectors, as well as new defense assistance packages for Ukraine.

Putin must understand the consequences of abandoning peace efforts and continuing the war.

As a reminder, on May 11, Russia's Vladimir Putin rejected the ceasefire proposal and proposed resuming direct negotiations with Ukraine and holding a meeting on May 15 in Istanbul.

On the same day, Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared Ukraine's readiness for dialogue, but emphasized that a necessary condition is a confirmed ceasefire, which is due to begin on May 12.

At the same time, Turkey officially declared its willingness to be a mediator between Ukraine and Russia.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sibiga met with the new leader of Syria in Damascus — details
Sibiga met with the new leader of Syria in Damascus — details
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sibiga called on the EU to increase sanctions pressure on Russia
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Sibiga

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?