Sibiga called on the EU to increase sanctions pressure on Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga called on EU countries to join forces with the new US administration to increase sanctions pressure on Russia. In particular, to extend existing sanctions and approve new restrictions.
Sibiga called on the EU and the US to unite in sanctions pressure on Russia
On January 27, Sibiga took part online in a meeting of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers, where he expressed gratitude to European partners for their comprehensive support for Ukraine.
The minister called on European allies to join forces with the new US administration to increase sanctions pressure on the aggressor: to extend the existing sanctions regimes and approve new restrictions on additional sectors of the Russian economy and counterparties.
He separately informed European partners about another brutal execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian occupiers. He emphasized that these Russian crimes have become systemic.
These atrocities reveal the true nature of the Russian regime. I urge you to use all available tools to stop them and demonstrate to Russia that every horrific crime will be held accountable.
The Foreign Minister once again called on European partners to adhere to the principle of "peace through strength" to counter Russian aggression. One of its key components, Andriy Sybiga called further increased pressure on Russia through sanctions, isolation, and the daily increase in the price of war for the aggressor.
The Foreign Minister welcomed the determination of the new US President Donald Trump in his desire to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine and called on European allies to work together to restore a comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace.
He stressed the importance of preserving the principles of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine" and "nothing about Europe without Europe" to achieve this goal.
Sybiga also expressed gratitude to European partners for all the support provided to our country, calling it a "historic example of solidarity and unity." He also called on European allies to continue and scale up investments in the Ukrainian defense industry.
EU sanctions against Russia
Following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU imposed sanctions against Russia, aimed at isolating the Russian Federation and weakening its economic and military potential.
In particular, the EU has already imposed 15 packages of sanctions against Russia. They cover a wide range of measures: from financial restrictions to a ban on the export of high-tech goods, including microchips, aviation equipment, and advanced technologies.
At the same time, Hungary tried to blackmail the EU by threatening to block the decision to extend sanctions against Russia.
According to Politico, Budapest finally agreed to approve the decision at the last moment.
On January 27, the foreign ministers of the European Union countries supported the extension of sanctions against Russia.
