Russia could strike Ukraine with "Oreshnik" within 24 hours

On June 12, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned that there was a high probability of Russia using a medium-range ballistic missile in the coming days.

Russia is again going to attack Ukraine with “Oreshnik”

During the day, there is a high probability that the enemy will use a medium-range ballistic missile from the Kapustin Yar test site. Do not ignore air alert signals! — says the official statement of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Share

Photo: screenshot

What is important to understand is that we are talking about the "Oreshnik" — a medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM), which Western intelligence identifies as the RS-26 "Rubizh".

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced it during a speech on November 21, 2024, after the attack on the Dnieper. He cynically called it a test of a new weapons system.

Foreign experts estimate the range of the Oreshnik at 2,000-6,000 km, depending on the configuration of the warheads.

Moreover, it is indicated that its speed in the final section reaches hypersonic values — over Mach 10 or 3+ km/second (11,000+ km/h).

The length of the rocket is about 12 meters, the diameter is about 2 meters, and the launch weight is estimated at 36-40 tons.

On May 24, 2026, the Russian Ministry of Defense officially confirmed that it had used several Oreshnik ballistic missiles for a massive attack on Ukraine.

One of them reached Bila Tserkva, in the Kyiv region, and hit a garage cooperative — without casualties.