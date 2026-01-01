On January 1, the so-called “governor” of the Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, announced an alleged massive drone attack on civilians in Khorly. This topic was simultaneously picked up by Russian propaganda, which falsely calls the Armed Forces of Ukraine “descendants of the Gestapo” and “completely depopulated.” However, according to local residents, the occupied Khorly is inhabited almost exclusively by Russian military personnel.

Russian propagandists are “promoting” the “tragedy in Khorly”: what is known

Russia falsely accuses Ukraine of “a targeted drone strike on a place where civilians were celebrating the New Year.”

Three drones attacked a cafe and a hotel on the Black Sea coast in Khorly. At least 24 people were killed, including one child. More than 50 people were injured.

However, everyone knows that hotels on the coast of the occupied settlements of the Kherson region are exclusively occupied by Russian invaders, who have repeatedly become legitimate targets for attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The drone strike was carried out almost as the chimes were ringing, some propagandists say. Others, on the contrary, are convinced that it happened during a speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The odious Saldo compared the New Year's attack on Khorly to the Odessa Trade Union Building, a topic so beloved by Russian propagandists.

Many people were burned alive. A child died. This is a crime in its essence — one row with the Odessa House of Trade Unions.

Maria Zakharova lashed out at Ukrainians over the attack on Khorly, claiming that “Kyiv’s attack on peaceful residents of the Kherson region shows a bestial style and depopulation in geometric progression.”

"All those who sponsor terrorist bastards in Ukraine are to blame for the deaths of civilians in the Kherson region," she cynically noted.

The head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andryuschenko, noted that the Russians continue to promote the "Tragedy in Khorly."