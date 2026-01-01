On January 1, the so-called “governor” of the Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, announced an alleged massive drone attack on civilians in Khorly. This topic was simultaneously picked up by Russian propaganda, which falsely calls the Armed Forces of Ukraine “descendants of the Gestapo” and “completely depopulated.” However, according to local residents, the occupied Khorly is inhabited almost exclusively by Russian military personnel.
- Russian propaganda falsely accuses Ukraine of a targeted drone strike on civilians in Khorly to ignite tensions.
- The tragic event in Khorly resulted in the deaths of 24 people, including a child, and over 50 injuries, leading to severe accusations against Ukraine.
- Local residents reveal that Khorly is predominantly inhabited by Russian military personnel, casting doubt on the claims made by Russian propagandists.
Russian propagandists are “promoting” the “tragedy in Khorly”: what is known
Russia falsely accuses Ukraine of “a targeted drone strike on a place where civilians were celebrating the New Year.”
However, everyone knows that hotels on the coast of the occupied settlements of the Kherson region are exclusively occupied by Russian invaders, who have repeatedly become legitimate targets for attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The drone strike was carried out almost as the chimes were ringing, some propagandists say. Others, on the contrary, are convinced that it happened during a speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The odious Saldo compared the New Year's attack on Khorly to the Odessa Trade Union Building, a topic so beloved by Russian propagandists.
Maria Zakharova lashed out at Ukrainians over the attack on Khorly, claiming that “Kyiv’s attack on peaceful residents of the Kherson region shows a bestial style and depopulation in geometric progression.”
"All those who sponsor terrorist bastards in Ukraine are to blame for the deaths of civilians in the Kherson region," she cynically noted.
The head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andryuschenko, noted that the Russians continue to promote the "Tragedy in Khorly."
