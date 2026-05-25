Russia damaged about 300 objects in Kyiv during the latest attack — Zelenskyy
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Ukraine
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Russia damaged about 300 objects in Kyiv during the latest attack — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Kyiv
Читати українською

In Kyiv, about 300 objects were damaged as a result of a massive Russian attack on May 24, including almost 150 residential buildings.

Points of attention

  • Approximately 300 objects were damaged in Kyiv during the recent Russian attack on May 24, with almost 150 residential buildings affected.
  • Efforts are underway in the Shevchenkivskyi and Podilskyi districts of Kyiv to eliminate the consequences of the attack, with nearly 100 State Emergency Service employees involved.

Russia damaged almost 150 residential buildings in Kyiv on May 24 — Zelenskyy

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to him, work is underway in the Shevchenkivskyi and Podilskyi districts of the capital to eliminate the consequences of yesterday's Russian strikes. Almost 100 employees of the State Emergency Service are involved.

In total, about 300 objects were damaged in Kyiv. Most of them were residential buildings — during the day yesterday, reports of various degrees of damage were received in almost 150 private and multi-storey buildings.

As of now, 87 people are known to have been injured in the capital, including three children. 21 people are in hospitals, the rest are receiving outpatient care, the President noted and expressed gratitude to the doctors who are treating and supporting people, as well as to everyone working on reconstruction work, to all services.

In total, six regions were under Russian attacks on May 24.

There must be more defense: supporting air defense is a daily priority of Ukraine's foreign policy work at all levels. And there must be pressure on the aggressor and responsibility for all these strikes.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The head of state also thanked the partners who condemned yesterday's attack and everyone who is ready to help Ukraine with real steps.

Air defenses neutralized 55 missiles and 549 Russian drones, with which the Russian army attacked Ukraine since the evening of May 23, the main direction of the attack was Kyiv. 16 missiles and 51 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 54 locations.

In total, the Russian Federation used 90 missiles and 600 UAVs:

  • one medium-range ballistic missile "Oreshnik" (launch area — Kapustin Yar, Astrakhan region, Russian Federation);

  • two Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles (launch area — Lipetsk region, Russian Federation);

  • three 3M22 Zircon anti-ship missiles (launch areas — TOT AR Crimea, Kursk region, Russian Federation);

  • 30 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch areas — Bryansk, Kursk, TOT AR Crimea);

  • 54 Kh-101/Iskander-K/Caliber cruise missiles (launch areas — Vologda, Kursk regions, Russian Federation, Black Sea waters);

  • 600 strike UAVs from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Gvardiyske, Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea).

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