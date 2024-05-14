Russia deploying additional morgues in occupied territories of Ukraine

Russia has opened additional morgues for its soldiers and officers in the temporarily occupied territories, suffering huge losses in the war against Ukraine.
Occupiers deploying additional morgues in TOT
In connection with active offensive actions and increasing losses, the enemy is increasing the number of morgues in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT).
This was reported by the National Resistance Center of Ukraine (NRC).
This is an eloquent summary of the rule of the international criminal Vladimir Putin, when Russia exports soldiers to other countries and imports their bodies back non-stop.
Every resident of the TOT can simplify the procedure for demobilising a Russian soldier and report their location on Ukrainian soil or the location of enemy depots.
What is known about the situation in the Avdiivka area and the loss of Russia
The NRC analysts note that due to insane losses in the Avdiivka area of Donetsk region in February 2024, the criminal army of Russia is deploying mobile morgues and crematoria.
It is emphasised that morgues in occupied Donetsk are overflowing with bodies of those who died due to a powerful wave of "meat assaults" by the Russian occupiers in the Donetsk region, mainly in the Avdiivka area.
At the same time, in the direction of Avdiivka itself, from the side of the temporarily occupied territories, the underground noticed mobile crematoria being deployed by the Russians, analysts emphasise.
