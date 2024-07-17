Russia destroys crossing for civilians across Oskil River with missile

In the Kupiansk community of the Kharkiv region, the Russians destroyed a crossing over the Oskil River with a missile.

As the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, said, the Kupiansk direction is now difficult.

In some places, we record even more combat clashes and attempts by the enemy to storm the positions of our servicemen precisely in the Kupyansk direction. Tonight, the enemy once again destroyed the crossing over the Oskil River. Now we will take all measures for its renewal and reconstruction, this is, unfortunately, a typical situation for us, — said Oleg Syniegubov.

Syniegubov also said that earlier, the occupiers of the Russian Federation attacked the crossing with guided air bombs or other means.

An Kh-type missile arrived today, so we understand that this target is a priority for the enemy. Combined with the strengthening of assaults and the destruction of crossings, the Kupyan direction remains a priority for the enemy, Syniegubov said.

Syniegubov emphasised that the crossing will be restored, as it is used for evacuation.

What is the situation at the front

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is attacking with aviation support, having already carried out six airstrikes with guided aerial bombs. Since the beginning of the day, the number of clashes has increased to 15. The occupiers concentrated all their efforts in the Hlyboke and Vovchansk districts. They attacked the motorized rifle unit in small groups. Currently, one battle is taking place near Hlyboke; all other enemy attacks have been stopped. The losses of the invaders are being clarified.

The intensity of the assault actions of the Russian occupiers in the Kupiansk direction increased. Eight times, the enemy attacked the positions of our units. In particular, near Synkivka, Andriivka and Stelmakhivka. Fighting is still going on near the latter in two locations. The terrorists hit Synkivka with unguided missiles from the weapons of the army aircraft.

Since the beginning of the day, six enemy assaults have been recorded in the Lyman direction, half of which were successfully repulsed by our defenders. Clashes continue near Torske and Makiivka.