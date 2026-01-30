Russia did not directly negotiate with Ukraine about an energy truce — Zelenskyy

If Russia does not attack Ukrainian energy, Ukraine will respond in kind, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky said during a conversation with journalists.

We do not have a ceasefire with Russia — Zelenskyy

Answering the question of whether an energy truce has been established for the coming week, Zelenskyy replied that this topic was raised during the negotiations in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24 by the American side:

If Russia heard the signal from the American side the same way we heard it, then we will definitely have some result and will be able to evaluate it. There are no secrets here. There was no direct dialogue, no direct agreements on this between us and Russia. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The President emphasized that the idea of an energy truce is an initiative of the American side and personally of the President of the United States.

And we can consider this a possibility, not an agreement. And whether it will work or not, and what will work, I can't tell you yet. We don't have a ceasefire. We don't have an official agreement on a ceasefire, as people agree during these or other possible negotiations. Share

He added that Ukraine will "adhere to a mirror-like attitude towards such steps."

If Russia doesn't attack our energy, whether it's generating or whatever, we won't attack their energy. I think this is the answer that the mediator of the negotiations, namely the United States of America, was counting on.

He emphasized that "in any case, we want to end the war and we are ready for de-escalation steps."