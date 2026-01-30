Russia did not directly negotiate with Ukraine about an energy truce — Zelenskyy

If Russia does not attack Ukrainian energy, Ukraine will respond in kind, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky said during a conversation with journalists.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy informs that there was no direct negotiation between Ukraine and Russia concerning an energy truce.
- Ukraine is prepared to reciprocate in response to any aggressive energy actions by Russia, following a mirror-like attitude.
- The concept of an energy truce was introduced by the American side and President Zelenskyy views it as a possibility, not an official agreement yet.
We do not have a ceasefire with Russia — Zelenskyy
Answering the question of whether an energy truce has been established for the coming week, Zelenskyy replied that this topic was raised during the negotiations in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24 by the American side:
The President emphasized that the idea of an energy truce is an initiative of the American side and personally of the President of the United States.
He added that Ukraine will "adhere to a mirror-like attitude towards such steps."
If Russia doesn't attack our energy, whether it's generating or whatever, we won't attack their energy. I think this is the answer that the mediator of the negotiations, namely the United States of America, was counting on.
He emphasized that "in any case, we want to end the war and we are ready for de-escalation steps."
More on the topic
