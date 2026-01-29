Russia continues to “invite” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to meet with Putin in Moscow. On January 29, Dmitry Peskov, the illegitimate Russian president’s press secretary, spoke about this again.
Points of attention
- The Kremlin is cynically insistent on hosting a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin in Moscow, as reported by press secretary Dmitry Peskov.
- Russia continues to extend invitations for negotiations to take place in Moscow, deeming other locations inappropriate.
Peskov again cynically invited Zelenskyy to Moscow
According to Peskov, the Russian Federation is still talking about negotiations with Zelenskyy in Moscow, and discussions about another place for negotiations are inappropriate.
He stated this in response to a question from TASS.
There was no reaction from Zelenskyy to the repeated invitation to Moscow for negotiations, Peskov cynically reported.
