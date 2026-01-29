The Kremlin cynically insists on a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin in Moscow
Category
Politics
Publication date

The Kremlin cynically insists on a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin in Moscow

Peskov
Source:  online.ua

Russia continues to “invite” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to meet with Putin in Moscow. On January 29, Dmitry Peskov, the illegitimate Russian president’s press secretary, spoke about this again.

Points of attention

  • The Kremlin is cynically insistent on hosting a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin in Moscow, as reported by press secretary Dmitry Peskov.
  • Russia continues to extend invitations for negotiations to take place in Moscow, deeming other locations inappropriate.

Peskov again cynically invited Zelenskyy to Moscow

According to Peskov, the Russian Federation is still talking about negotiations with Zelenskyy in Moscow, and discussions about another place for negotiations are inappropriate.

He stated this in response to a question from TASS.

He noted that the negotiations in Turkey and the UAE regarding Ukraine are not routine, they are different in nature.

There was no reaction from Zelenskyy to the repeated invitation to Moscow for negotiations, Peskov cynically reported.

