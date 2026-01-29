Russia continues to “invite” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to meet with Putin in Moscow. On January 29, Dmitry Peskov, the illegitimate Russian president’s press secretary, spoke about this again.

Peskov again cynically invited Zelenskyy to Moscow

According to Peskov, the Russian Federation is still talking about negotiations with Zelenskyy in Moscow, and discussions about another place for negotiations are inappropriate.

He stated this in response to a question from TASS.

He noted that the negotiations in Turkey and the UAE regarding Ukraine are not routine, they are different in nature. Share

There was no reaction from Zelenskyy to the repeated invitation to Moscow for negotiations, Peskov cynically reported.