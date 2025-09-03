Putin brazenly invited Zelenskyy to Moscow for talks
Putin brazenly invited Zelenskyy to Moscow for talks

Putin
The illegitimate President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, summed up his visit to China. And, of course, he could not refrain from false accusations and insinuations towards Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Putin invites Zelenskyy to Moscow, making false accusations and insinuations towards Ukraine.
  • Russia is trying to influence decisions in Ukraine through referendums and demanding the lifting of martial law.
  • Putin falsely stated that he never refused to meet with Zelenskyy, proposing negotiations for ending the conflict.

Putin falsely stated that he never refused to meet with Zelenskyy

Yes, Putin is confident that it is possible to agree on an acceptable option for ending the conflict in Ukraine;

"Ukraine has the right to choose its own security system, but it should not do so at the expense of Russia," Putin cynically stated.

Russia has always objected to Ukraine's membership in NATO, but not in the EU. Also, the Russian Federation in the "Northern Front" is supposedly fighting not so much for territory as for the rights of people.

"We must respect the opinion of the people who supported joining Russia in referendums," the dictator lies.

He reported that Trump asked him to meet with Zelensky.

Putin falsely stated that he never ruled out the possibility of meeting with Zelensky and brazenly invited the Ukrainian president to come to Moscow if he was ready to meet.

Ukraine supposedly needs a referendum on the issue of territories, which requires the abolition of martial law, and therefore elections, the Russian dictator noted.

Putin also cynically described Zelensky as the "acting head of the administration."

Russia allegedly offered Ukraine to withdraw its troops from Donbas and end the conflict in 2022, but after the withdrawal of troops from Kyiv, Ukraine changed its mind, Putin said.

