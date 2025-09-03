Watch: Private conversation between Putin, Xi and Kim Jong-un leaked online

A video is going viral online in which Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un forgot to turn off their microphones and decided to discuss a topic that is not related to politics.
Points of attention
- Despite the embarrassment caused by the leaked conversation, none of the heads of state have commented on the incident so far.
- Xi Jinping mentioned the forecast that individuals could potentially live up to 150 years in this century, highlighting the trio's shared interest in longevity and immortality.
Putin, Xi and Kim dreamed of eternal life
As it turned out, the leaders of the Russian Federation, China, and North Korea are very interested in the possibilities of modern medicine for extending their lives.
Journalists point out that during the celebrations in Beijing, Xi, Putin, and Kim Jong-un passed through the gates of Tiananmen Square.
This moment was broadcast live on Chinese television.
Si: In the past, people rarely lived to be 70, but today, at 70, you are still a child.
Putin: With the development of biotechnology, human organs will be able to be continuously transplanted, and people will be able to live in ever younger bodies and even achieve immortality.
Xi: According to forecasts, there is a chance to live to 150 years in this century.
