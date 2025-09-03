In early 2025, rumors were circulating that Russia’s summer offensive would be the “decisive” battle of the entire war. Some analysts were convinced that Ukraine was already close to collapse. In fact, even Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claimed at the time that “there is reason to believe that we can finish off” the Ukrainian troops. However, all the Russian army got was a total failure on the battlefield.

Ukraine has proven that it still has the strength to defeat Russia

The Atlantic Council publication draws attention to the fact that during the last campaign, the Russian army was unable to break through the front line or capture at least one major Ukrainian city.

Moreover, it is indicated that the total advance of the occupiers over the 3 summer months was limited to 0.3% of the territory of Ukraine.

It is important to note that key strategic targets, such as Pokrovsk, remain in the hands of Ukraine, the article says.

One cannot also ignore the fact that the Kremlin's ambitious plans to expand its influence in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions also proved futile.

Not long ago, the Russian dictator brazenly claimed that "all of Ukraine is ours" and threatened the capture of Sumy.

But as the summer ended, his troops found themselves trapped in several border villages while attempting to retreat after a series of military setbacks, the journalists noted.

All these events indicate that Putin is simply bluffing, and his army does not have enough strength and resources for new serious victories.