Zelenskyy is ready to discuss with Putin the issues of territories and the ZNPP — Sybiga
Ukraine
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to discuss the most sensitive issues, in particular, regarding territories and the Zheleznodorozhny nuclear power plant. However, it does not seem that the Kremlin is interested in this meeting. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga during an online meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the European Union.

  • Ukrainian President Zelensky's readiness to meet with Russian President Putin to discuss sensitive issues signals a potential for diplomatic dialogue.
  • Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga highlights the importance of peace efforts and ongoing negotiations in the geopolitical context.
  • The Kremlin's apparent lack of interest in a meeting between Zelensky and Putin may reflect hesitancy towards addressing sensitive topics.

In particular, in the context of peace efforts and recent talks in Abu Dhabi, Sybiga noted that Ukraine views them as a continuation of engagement with the US and peace efforts that received new impetus last fall.

As the Foreign Minister reported, Ukraine, together with the United States, is currently preparing for the next round in a trilateral format in the near future.

As I have already said, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to meet with Putin to discuss the most sensitive issues. In particular, regarding the territories and the Zheleznodorozhny NPP. The Kremlin's public reaction to this thesis has once again shown that Putin does not want to stop the aggression.

Sibiga also noted that in today's geopolitical reality, only the United States and President Donald Trump are able to force Moscow to end the war.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that despite loud statements, Russia has not managed to achieve a single breakthrough on the battlefield, and the occupier's losses continue to grow. Ukraine's goal is to reach a level of 50,000 Russian losses per month. In particular, according to Sybiga, when the Russians lose more than they are able to gain, this will force Putin and his regime to reconsider their plans.

Sybiga also once again emphasized that Ukraine seeks to achieve parity in armaments and capabilities on the front line.

