Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to discuss the most sensitive issues, in particular, regarding territories and the Zheleznodorozhny nuclear power plant. However, it does not seem that the Kremlin is interested in this meeting. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga during an online meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the European Union.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian President Zelensky's readiness to meet with Russian President Putin to discuss sensitive issues signals a potential for diplomatic dialogue.
- Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga highlights the importance of peace efforts and ongoing negotiations in the geopolitical context.
- The Kremlin's apparent lack of interest in a meeting between Zelensky and Putin may reflect hesitancy towards addressing sensitive topics.
Zelenskyy is ready for talks with Putin — Sybiga
In particular, in the context of peace efforts and recent talks in Abu Dhabi, Sybiga noted that Ukraine views them as a continuation of engagement with the US and peace efforts that received new impetus last fall.
As the Foreign Minister reported, Ukraine, together with the United States, is currently preparing for the next round in a trilateral format in the near future.
Sibiga also noted that in today's geopolitical reality, only the United States and President Donald Trump are able to force Moscow to end the war.
Sybiga also once again emphasized that Ukraine seeks to achieve parity in armaments and capabilities on the front line.
