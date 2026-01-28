Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the illegitimate Russian president, told Kremlin propagandists that if Volodymyr Zelensky wants to meet with Putin, he can come to Moscow.

Ushakov cynically invited Zelenskyy to Moscow for negotiations

According to him, Putin has already said several times that "if Zelenskyy is really ready for a meeting, then we would like to invite him to Moscow."

Ushakov also promised security guarantees to Zelensky if the Ukrainian president comes to Moscow.

He noted that the issue of a possible meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy was discussed several times during telephone conversations between the Russian President and US President Donald Trump.

And during these conversations, Trump, in particular, suggested that we consider this possibility. Share

Prior to this, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga announced President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's readiness to meet personally with Putin to resolve two most important issues within the framework of peace negotiations — regarding the territories and the Zheleznodorozhny NPP.