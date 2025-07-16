Russia dropped an air bomb on Dobropillya — there are dead and many injured

In the afternoon of July 16, Russian aircraft bombed Dobropillya in the Donetsk region. 2 dead, 14 wounded — these are the preliminary consequences of the strike.

Russia dropped an air bomb on Dobropillya: there are casualties

The Russians again targeted a crowded area—a shopping mall in the city center. This time, they used a 500-kilogram aerial bomb.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OAV Vadym Filashkin.

According to preliminary estimates, 30 damaged retail outlets, 6 high-rise buildings, and 8 cars are known to have been damaged. Vadym Filashkin Head of the Donetsk OAV

There are probably still people under the rubble - the search for survivors is ongoing.

Dobropillya after the Russian airstrike

I am at the scene of the crash, personally monitoring the progress of the rescue operation. Rescuers, doctors, police, and all responsible services are working. Share

Dobropillya after the Russian airstrike