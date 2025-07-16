Russia dropped an air bomb on Dobropillya — there are dead and many injured
Ukraine
Russia dropped an air bomb on Dobropillya — there are dead and many injured

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Russia dropped an air bomb on Dobropillya
In the afternoon of July 16, Russian aircraft bombed Dobropillya in the Donetsk region. 2 dead, 14 wounded — these are the preliminary consequences of the strike.

  • Russian aircraft bombed Dobropillya, causing 2 dead and 14 wounded in another example of Russian aggression against Ukrainian civilians.
  • The airstrike targeted a shopping mall in the city center using a 500-kilogram aerial bomb, resulting in significant damage to buildings and vehicles in the area.

Russia dropped an air bomb on Dobropillya: there are casualties

The Russians again targeted a crowded area—a shopping mall in the city center. This time, they used a 500-kilogram aerial bomb.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OAV Vadym Filashkin.

According to preliminary estimates, 30 damaged retail outlets, 6 high-rise buildings, and 8 cars are known to have been damaged.

Vadym Filashkin

Vadym Filashkin

Head of the Donetsk OAV

There are probably still people under the rubble - the search for survivors is ongoing.

Dobropillya after the Russian airstrike

I am at the scene of the crash, personally monitoring the progress of the rescue operation. Rescuers, doctors, police, and all responsible services are working.

Dobropillya after the Russian airstrike

This is another terrible crime of the Russians on our land. They seek to exterminate us all to the last one. Therefore, I again and again call on all civilians: evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine! Take care of yourself and your loved ones! — noted Filashkin.

