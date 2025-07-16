Russia dropped an air bomb on Dobropillya — there are dead and many injured

In the afternoon of July 16, Russian aircraft bombed Dobropillya in the Donetsk region. 2 dead, 14 wounded — these are the preliminary consequences of the strike.
Russia dropped an air bomb on Dobropillya: there are casualties
The Russians again targeted a crowded area—a shopping mall in the city center. This time, they used a 500-kilogram aerial bomb.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OAV Vadym Filashkin.
There are probably still people under the rubble - the search for survivors is ongoing.
This is another terrible crime of the Russians on our land. They seek to exterminate us all to the last one. Therefore, I again and again call on all civilians: evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine! Take care of yourself and your loved ones! — noted Filashkin.
