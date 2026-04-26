The Commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert “Magyar” Brovdy, reported that the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, has been unable to fulfill the mobilization plan for 4 months in a row, providing only 60-75% of the required indicators. Against this background, Brovdy called on the Defense Forces to take advantage of the current situation.

The Russian army continues to gradually weaken

The Koshchei oil needle will continue to languish until it is completely depleted of hydrocarbons — well after well will burn regularly, production will have to be significantly slowed down. But we are patient, we will drill persistently and regularly. Robert “Magyar” Brody Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

According to “Magyar,” Ukraine’s success should be based on three pillars:

the destruction of the military-industrial complex and the fuel and energy complex — this is about systematically nullifying the enemy's ability and capacity to wage war; the destruction of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Everyone has long understood that Russian air defense is not as powerful as it was claimed. In fact, the daily defeat of air defense systems, anti-aircraft defense systems, and radars significantly weakens the enemy's position in the war; destruction of the manpower of the Russian army directly at the front.

For the fourth consecutive month of the year, the worm has failed to mobilize, fulfilling 60-75% of the plan, and the balance of "arrived/departed" in the SVO this month will be NEGATIVE — this is already obvious as of April 26, — Brody emphasized. Share

Against this background, he confirmed the defeat of the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery and the Cherepovets Chemical Plant — these successful operations were carried out by the Birds of the 1st SBS OC and the 9th Kairos Battalion of the 414th arr. "Birds of the Magyar".