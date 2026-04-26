The Commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert “Magyar” Brovdy, reported that the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, has been unable to fulfill the mobilization plan for 4 months in a row, providing only 60-75% of the required indicators. Against this background, Brovdy called on the Defense Forces to take advantage of the current situation.
Points of attention
- "Magyar" presented a clear plan to weaken Russia on the front and beyond.
- He also confirmed new defeats of factories in enemy territory.
The Russian army continues to gradually weaken
According to “Magyar,” Ukraine’s success should be based on three pillars:
the destruction of the military-industrial complex and the fuel and energy complex — this is about systematically nullifying the enemy's ability and capacity to wage war;
the destruction of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Everyone has long understood that Russian air defense is not as powerful as it was claimed. In fact, the daily defeat of air defense systems, anti-aircraft defense systems, and radars significantly weakens the enemy's position in the war;
destruction of the manpower of the Russian army directly at the front.
Against this background, he confirmed the defeat of the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery and the Cherepovets Chemical Plant — these successful operations were carried out by the Birds of the 1st SBS OC and the 9th Kairos Battalion of the 414th arr. "Birds of the Magyar".
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