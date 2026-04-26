Anniversary of the Chernobyl tragedy. The United States issued an official statement

The US State Department issued a statement on the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster. Against this backdrop, the team of US leader Donald Trump emphasized the priority of nuclear safety at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and around the world.

The US has not forgotten one of the most tragic events in the history of Ukraine

The team of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio paid tribute to the rescuers and victims.

The State Department emphasized that people not only faced this tragedy head-on, but also continue to struggle with its consequences today.

The United States responded to the crisis by assisting with disaster relief and containment at the site. We continue to prioritize nuclear safety at the site and around the world today, US diplomats recalled. Share

Mark Rubio's team also noted that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident prompted the US and its allies to eventually establish stronger international standards and better safety protocols at nuclear facilities.