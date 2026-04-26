The US State Department issued a statement on the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster. Against this backdrop, the team of US leader Donald Trump emphasized the priority of nuclear safety at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and around the world.
Points of attention
- The United States honored Ukrainians who courageously fought and continue to fight the consequences of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant explosion.
- The United States reminded that nuclear energy must remain in responsible hands.
The US has not forgotten one of the most tragic events in the history of Ukraine
The team of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio paid tribute to the rescuers and victims.
The State Department emphasized that people not only faced this tragedy head-on, but also continue to struggle with its consequences today.
Mark Rubio's team also noted that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident prompted the US and its allies to eventually establish stronger international standards and better safety protocols at nuclear facilities.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-