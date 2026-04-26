"These are crazy people." Trump's first reaction to the shooting in Washington

According to the conviction of American leader Donald Trump, he could have been the main target for the attacker who opened fire on the White House grounds.

Trump suggests that he was targeted for assassination

According to the head of the White House, the attacker, who was taken into custody, was a "very sick person."

I got the impression he was a lone killer. These are crazy people. These are crazy people and they need to be dealt with. Donald Trump President of the United States

The American leader also admitted to the media that this shooting was traumatic for First Lady Melania Trump.

According to Trump, he did not want to leave the scene despite the Secret Service's demands.

"They said, 'Please, sir,' because they didn't know everything, there was a lot going on, and they didn't know if there could be a lone shooter," the US president said. Share

Against this background, journalists asked Trump if he could have been the main target of the attack.