"These are crazy people." Trump's first reaction to the shooting in Washington

According to the conviction of American leader Donald Trump, he could have been the main target for the attacker who opened fire on the White House grounds.
Points of attention
- The event was attended by the entire top leadership of the United States and over 2,500 guests.
- The attacker had a shotgun, a pistol and several knives with him.
Trump suggests that he was targeted for assassination
According to the head of the White House, the attacker, who was taken into custody, was a "very sick person."
The American leader also admitted to the media that this shooting was traumatic for First Lady Melania Trump.
According to Trump, he did not want to leave the scene despite the Secret Service's demands.
Against this background, journalists asked Trump if he could have been the main target of the attack.
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