The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 7 areas of concentration of Russian infantry
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Ukraine
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The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 7 areas of concentration of Russian infantry

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of April 26, 2026
Читати українською

On April 25, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully attacked seven areas of concentration of enemy infantry, three control points for unmanned aerial vehicles, a command and observation post, two artillery systems, and one multiple launch rocket system of the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • The 1523rd era of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine began.
  • Yesterday, 149 combat clashes took place at the front.

Losses of the Russian Army as of April 26, 2026

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 04/26/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,325,650 (+960) people;

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,463 (+5) units;

  • artillery systems — 40,711 (+76) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,354 (+1) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 258,091 (+2,229) units;

  • cruise missiles — 4,579 (+30) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 91,582 (+160) units.

The defense forces repel attempts by the occupiers to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment on various sections of the front.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes, using 50 missiles, carried out 66 air strikes, and dropped 203 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 9,658 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,206 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 28 from multiple launch rocket systems.

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