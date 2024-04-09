The Ministry of Sports of the so-called "Luhansk People's Republic" demands from citizens of Ukraine that their children become participants in quasi-patriotic events directly on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Russia-back occupiers from the so-called "LPR" use children for their criminal purposes

An official document of the Ministry of Sports of the so-called "LPR" has become publicly available, which refers to the organization of another "patriotic" event with the children of the occupied Luhansk region on the territory of the aggressor country of Russia.

It is worth paying attention to the fact that the "Unarmy Games" are officially planned for the summer of 2024, but potential participants are actively trying to be recruited now.

I wonder how many people want to send their children to such events, considering that their child could get poisoned and die on the train on the way to the event? We all remember how often such trips end, notes the Telegram channel "Skhidnyi", which has the document of the Ministry of Sports "LPR". Share

It is essential to understand that the aggressor country Russia continues to abduct Ukrainian children in the occupied territories, despite this, the Ukrainian authorities are doing everything possible to return them.

