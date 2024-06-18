Russia gather forces for new offensive in east of Kharkiv region, analysts say

According to DeepState data, the Russian invaders drove 10,000 soldiers and transported 450 units of military equipment to the area from Raigorodka to Novovodyane. The enemy is preparing a new attack on the village of Borova in the Kharkiv region.
- Analysts warn that the enemy intends to repeat last year's strategy by gaining access to key defence lines of the Armed Forces.
- The Armed Forces are stepping up measures to repel the Russian offensive.
- The Russian invaders have an advantage in the number of forces and equipment at the front, which complicates the situation for the Armed Forces.
The Russians will again try to break through on the battlefield
According to them, the enemy's goal is obvious - an attempt to repeat last year's attack on Borova.
DeepState draws attention to the fact that, as of today, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade holds the long defensive line in this direction.
However, Russian invaders have a significant advantage in terms of personnel numbers, recruiting new units, and conducting intensive assault operations along the offensive line.
As analysts note, the occupiers deployed the forces of the 20th army in the form of 3 and 144 divisions, which are represented by the 236th artillery brigade and 11 regiments: 7 motorised rifled-, two tank- and two artillery regiments, on the indicated section, of the front.
What to expect from the Russarmyarmy
Analysts warn that the enemy intends to repeat last year's strategy with an exit first to the Nadia-Novoyehorivka line, and then to Pershotravneve-Cherneshchyna.
According to the DeepState team, it is essential for the Armed Forces not to repeat last year's mistakes, as the level of Russian military management has increased somewhat.
The serious problem is that the Russian Federation is increasingly actively using mercenaries, not for defence, but for large-scale offensive operations.
