BILD military columnist Julian Repke draws the attention of the international community to the fact that Russia is resorting to a new tactic of air strikes on Ukraine. The point is that the enemy has for the first time begun to target objects that are considered inviolable due to their key role in the life of millions of Ukrainians.

Russia is once again resorting to banned tactics

The world cannot ignore the fact that one of the main strikes by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 5-6 fell on a railway junction in the city of Fastiv near Kyiv.

The expert draws attention to the fact that so far the enemy has regularly attacked the railway only in eastern Ukraine.

Moreover, the sorting center of Nova Poshta in Dnipro came under Russian fire.

The Russians actually destroyed tens of thousands of packages, including for the Ukrainian military, such as helmets and night vision devices.

The Russian army did not stop there and also took on medical logistics.

As Repke noted, over the past week the enemy has been actively attacking central distribution bases supplying hospitals.

After the strike on the warehouse in Lviv, 600 medical facilities were left without supplies. And as a result of yesterday's attack in Dnipro, warehouses with gauze and bandages were destroyed. Share

What is also important to understand is that Ukraine's energy infrastructure still remains one of the key targets for the Russian Federation.