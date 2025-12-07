Russia has begun attacking inviolable Ukrainian targets for the first time
Ukraine
Russia has begun attacking inviolable Ukrainian targets for the first time

Source:  Bild

BILD military columnist Julian Repke draws the attention of the international community to the fact that Russia is resorting to a new tactic of air strikes on Ukraine. The point is that the enemy has for the first time begun to target objects that are considered inviolable due to their key role in the life of millions of Ukrainians.

Points of attention

  • The destruction of essential supplies, such as medical equipment and energy resources, severely affects the livelihoods of millions of Ukrainians.
  • The international community must address and condemn Russia's actions, as the terrorization of the civilian population and attacks on vital infrastructure escalate.

Russia is once again resorting to banned tactics

The world cannot ignore the fact that one of the main strikes by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 5-6 fell on a railway junction in the city of Fastiv near Kyiv.

The expert draws attention to the fact that so far the enemy has regularly attacked the railway only in eastern Ukraine.

Moreover, the sorting center of Nova Poshta in Dnipro came under Russian fire.

The Russians actually destroyed tens of thousands of packages, including for the Ukrainian military, such as helmets and night vision devices.

The Russian army did not stop there and also took on medical logistics.

As Repke noted, over the past week the enemy has been actively attacking central distribution bases supplying hospitals.

After the strike on the warehouse in Lviv, 600 medical facilities were left without supplies. And as a result of yesterday's attack in Dnipro, warehouses with gauze and bandages were destroyed.

What is also important to understand is that Ukraine's energy infrastructure still remains one of the key targets for the Russian Federation.

Amidst daily attacks, residents of a number of regions live 12-16 hours a day without electricity.

