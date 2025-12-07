Destruction of the Pecheneg Dam. The AFU assessed the impact of the Russian attack on the front

The 16th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has issued an official statement following the Russian invaders' attempts to destroy the Pecheneg Dam, located in the Kharkiv region. The soldiers emphasize that appropriate plans for responding to the Russian strikes and their consequences were developed in advance.

What impact does the defeat of the Pecheneg Dam have on the front?

What is important to understand is that the Pecheneg Dam is a critically important facility that ensures water supply, ecosystem stability, and safety for dozens of settlements in the Kharkiv region.

De facto, this means that the attacks on the dam in question are new attempts by the Russians to harm the civilian population.

Since Russia has previously struck this facility, Ukraine has already managed to find backup routes in case the dam is damaged — that is, it will not be possible to disrupt the enemy's logistics.

Secondly, Ukrainian units have accumulated the necessary supplies of material and technical means. Therefore, the temporary possible loss of the ability to move through the dam will not have a critical impact on the conduct of hostilities.

Moreover, if there is an urgent need to restore the crossing, the Defense Forces of Ukraine will do so in the shortest possible time.