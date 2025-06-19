Russian propaganda continues to propagate ambitious plans for import substitution in aircraft manufacturing, trying to hide constant failures behind them, the Center for Countering Disinformation reports.
- Russia's aircraft manufacturing failed in 2024 due to technological backwardness and low competitiveness, resulting in delays in serial production and an inability to ensure safety and quality at an international level.
- The Russian Superjet and MC-21 aircraft remain in the testing phase due to a lack of imported parts, highlighting the challenges faced by the Russian aviation industry.
- Despite ambitious plans for import substitution in aircraft manufacturing, the Russian Federation has struggled to produce the expected number of passenger aircraft, casting doubt on its ability to compete with Boeing and Airbus.
Russia shamefully failed its 2024 aircraft construction plans
Despite the statements of the management of the United Aircraft Corporation of the Russian Federation about their intention to "be at the level of competitiveness with Boeing and Airbus" in five years, in reality the corporation that develops the much-hyped "import-substituted" Superjet, MC-21, and other aircraft is laying off 1,500 employees.
At the same time, all plans to produce aircraft in the Russian Federation are failing.
Thus, out of the 40 passenger aircraft that the Russian government planned to produce in 2024, only three were produced.
The serial production of Superjet and MS-21 aircraft without the use of imported parts continues to be postponed, because under sanctions, the Russian aviation industry is unable to ensure the safety of its aircraft, as confirmed by numerous incidents with them.
