Russian propaganda continues to propagate ambitious plans for import substitution in aircraft manufacturing, trying to hide constant failures behind them, the Center for Countering Disinformation reports.

Russia shamefully failed its 2024 aircraft construction plans

Despite the statements of the management of the United Aircraft Corporation of the Russian Federation about their intention to "be at the level of competitiveness with Boeing and Airbus" in five years, in reality the corporation that develops the much-hyped "import-substituted" Superjet, MC-21, and other aircraft is laying off 1,500 employees.

At the same time, all plans to produce aircraft in the Russian Federation are failing.

Thus, out of the 40 passenger aircraft that the Russian government planned to produce in 2024, only three were produced.

The serial production of Superjet and MS-21 aircraft without the use of imported parts continues to be postponed, because under sanctions, the Russian aviation industry is unable to ensure the safety of its aircraft, as confirmed by numerous incidents with them.