Russian warplanes provoke NATO forces twice in a week
Russian warplanes
Source:  The Telegraph

British fighter jets have "intercepted" Russian planes twice in the past week. They were in close proximity to NATO borders.

  • Recent incidents have seen Russian warplanes flying dangerously close to NATO borders, leading to interceptions by British fighter jets twice in less than a week.
  • NATO has responded to these provocations by launching a new mission called Chessman to enhance European air defense and protect its airspace from Russian intrusions.
  • The incidents involving Russian aircraft near NATO borders have raised tensions and highlighted the need for increased vigilance and preparedness in the region.

Russia is provoking NATO: what is known

British RAF fighter jets were scrambled twice in less than 48 hours to protect NATO airspace from Russian warplanes.

It is noted that British Typhoon fighter jets took off after Russian aircraft flew too close to NATO's border, causing alarm.

The first case of fighter jets being scrambled occurred on Tuesday, April 15. Then two Typhoon fighters based at the air base in Malbork (Poland) were scrambled to intercept a Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

Less than 48 hours later, another pair of aircraft were dispatched to intercept an unidentified aircraft that had taken off from the Kaliningrad region, between Poland and Lithuania.

The Telegraph added that this was the first time British aircraft had been involved in Operation Chessman, a new NATO mission aimed at strengthening Europe's air defenses.

In February, French Rafale fighter jets "intercepted" two aircraft near the coast of Latvia. The same month, Norwegian F-35 fighters "intercepted" a group of Russian bombers in the Far North. These were two Tu-95 bombers and two Su-33 fighters.

