A Yale University School of Public Health research report indicates that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's administration personally oversaw the abduction of Ukrainian children using military transport planes.

What is known about the mechanisms of Russian abduction of Ukrainian children

The report notes that at least 314 Ukrainian children have gone through the abduction and re-education program so far.

At the same time, 148 children are currently in the bases of the aggressor country with the status "for adoption".

42 Ukrainian children have already been officially adopted or are under the care of Russians.

At the same time, 166 children were transferred to Russian families without official registration.

The report of the Yale Humanities Research Laboratory emphasizes that after abduction, children are first kept in temporary centers where they can stay for months, and then they are sent to special institutions where they undergo so-called "re-education".

These institutions work in different regions of the aggressor country, in particular, in Kursk and Rostov.

The children there study according to Russian programs, which aim to destroy their Ukrainian identity.

Abduction of children from Ukraine is carried out even by military transport planes of the occupying army of the aggressor country under the personal control of the administration of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

It is noted that later children forcibly removed from Ukraine receive Russian citizenship and Russian guardians receive the right to officially renounce the child's Ukrainian citizenship.

Thus, it is currently known about at least 67 kidnapped Ukrainian children who received citizenship of the aggressor country, although the real numbers are much higher.

All the children mentioned in the report were forcibly removed from the Russian-occupied Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, 80.4% from Donetsk.

In Russian registers, the true origin of children is hidden, pretending that they were born in Russia.

At the same time, about half of these children have brothers and sisters. Among other things, cases of forced separation of families have been recorded.

Thus, three brothers and three sisters, taken out of Ukraine, were transferred to a Russian family, and their older brother is still in the status of "for adoption".

Putin personally oversees the abduction and re-education of Ukrainian children

All these criminal actions are directly coordinated by the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin and the so-called child rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova.

Puppet structures controlled by the aggressor country in the occupied territories, as well as structures associated with the United Russia party, also participate in the abduction of Ukrainian children.

The International Criminal Court has already issued arrest warrants for Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova.

What is known about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia

The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. It was filmed in 2023, but still does not lose its relevance.

The films include real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts in the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.