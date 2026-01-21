Russia has deployed an air defense system in Belarus, 30 km from Ukraine

An air defense system has been deployed on the territory of the Mozyr Oil Refinery in Belarus since the summer of 2025, which, according to satellite images, is likely a Russian Tor anti-aircraft missile system.

Russia has deployed Tor air defense systems at a refinery in Belarus

According to journalists from Schem, the arrangement of positions for the air defense system on the territory of the enterprise began back in January 2025, and in August the anti-aircraft missile complex itself appeared there.

According to expert analysis, the object's dimensions and shadow correspond to the Russian Tor system. Share

We see that the object has a shadow characteristic of an armored vehicle with a turret and chassis. Its length and width completely coincide with the parameters of the Tor air defense system. Most likely, this is a modern Tor-M2, which is manufactured, in particular, on the chassis of the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant, — explained aviation expert Anatoly Khrapchinsky.

It is noted that the decision to deploy air defense systems on the territory of the refinery could have been made by the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, in order to minimize the risks of sabotage, including from Russia.

It is also interesting that a number of media outlets previously reported that Russia had transferred at least 15 Tor-M2 air defense systems to Belarus.