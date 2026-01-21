Russia has deployed an air defense system in Belarus, 30 km from Ukraine

An air defense system has been deployed on the territory of the Mozyr Oil Refinery in Belarus since the summer of 2025, which, according to satellite images, is likely a Russian Tor anti-aircraft missile system.
- Russia has deployed a Tor anti-aircraft missile system at the Mozyr Oil Refinery in Belarus near the Ukraine border, raising concerns about regional security.
- The deployment of the air defense system hints at potential collaborations between Russia and Belarus, potentially affecting neighboring countries like Ukraine.
Russia has deployed Tor air defense systems at a refinery in Belarus
According to journalists from Schem, the arrangement of positions for the air defense system on the territory of the enterprise began back in January 2025, and in August the anti-aircraft missile complex itself appeared there.
We see that the object has a shadow characteristic of an armored vehicle with a turret and chassis. Its length and width completely coincide with the parameters of the Tor air defense system. Most likely, this is a modern Tor-M2, which is manufactured, in particular, on the chassis of the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant, — explained aviation expert Anatoly Khrapchinsky.
It is noted that the decision to deploy air defense systems on the territory of the refinery could have been made by the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, in order to minimize the risks of sabotage, including from Russia.
It is also interesting that a number of media outlets previously reported that Russia had transferred at least 15 Tor-M2 air defense systems to Belarus.
The Mozyr refinery is located approximately 30 kilometers from the border with Ukraine and produces gasoline, diesel fuel, and other petroleum products. Since October 2022, the enterprise has been under Ukrainian sanctions.
