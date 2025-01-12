Russia has launched over 700 aerial bombs and 600 drones over Ukraine in the last week
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Russia continues its intensive shelling of Ukraine. In the last week alone, the occupiers have used almost 700 aerial bombs and over 600 strike drones.

Points of attention

  • Russia has dropped more than 700 aerial bombs and 600 drones on Ukraine in the past week.
  • President Zelenskyy called for strengthening Ukraine's air defense against intense shelling.
  • Ukraine is negotiating with its partners, in particular the United States, to obtain licenses for the production of air defense systems and missiles to strengthen its defense capabilities.
  • 60 attack drones were repelled by Ukrainian air defense during a new Russian attack.
  • Air defense operated in various regions of Ukraine, repelling enemy attacks.

Zelenskyy announced the number of drones and missiles launched by Russia against Ukraine per week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that in a week, Russia carried out almost 700 airstrikes using aerial bombs and launched more than 600 strike drones over the territory of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the importance of implementing previously agreed agreements on strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

The decisions of the NATO summit in Washington, as well as the agreements reached at the Ramstein meetings, have not yet been fully implemented. This should be a priority.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine

Ukraine is negotiating with partners, including the United States, to obtain licenses for the production of air defense systems and missiles. Zelensky expressed confidence that this is possible.

This will not only strengthen our defense capabilities, but also create conditions for lasting peace. Russia cannot be stopped with words alone - it can be forced to peace, and this requires a sufficient number and quality of air defense, the president added.

Air Force shoots down 60 drones during new Russian attack on Ukraine

The enemy used 94 "Shahed" type strike drones and various types of simulator drones. The attack took place from the directions of Millerovo, Oryol, Bryansk and Kursk. The attack lasted from the evening of January 11 (18:00) to the morning of January 12.

The air attack was repelled by aviation; anti-aircraft missile troops; electronic warfare (EW) units; and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 9:00 AM, it was confirmed that 60 Shahed attack drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles had been shot down.

Air defense operated in the following regions: Poltava; Sumy; Kharkiv; Cherkasy; Chernihiv; Kyiv; Zaporizhia; Kirovohrad; Zhytomyr; Khmelnytskyi and Donetsk.

In addition, 34 enemy drone simulators lost contact with the location.

