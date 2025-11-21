Russia has lost its strategic influence in the Baltic Sea — Admiral Vozhur

Russia, with its hybrid actions at sea, is establishing itself as the main threat on the international stage, while during the war in Ukraine it has already lost its strategic influence in the Baltics, as well as most of its sea outlets.
- Russia has lost its strategic influence in the Baltic Sea and most of its sea outlets due to hybrid actions and the war in Ukraine.
- The Russian fleet poses a hybrid threat that destabilizes ecosystems and challenges NATO's strength.
- 80% of the oil financing Russia's military efforts is transported through the Baltic Sea, now under NATO control.
Russia no longer has strategic influence in the Baltics — Vozhur
This was announced by Admiral Nicolas Vazur, Chief of Staff of the French Navy.
He added that tensions with the Russian navy have always existed, but now is a "moment of asserting power," and Russia is a source of a hybrid threat.
We realize that we are facing what are called hybrid actions, which are already real. Yes, internet cables are being torn in the Baltic. In a strange way, some ships are dragging their anchors 100 miles and tearing them. And we are told that this is not intentional. All these are actions that destabilize entire ecosystems, that are testing us.
At the same time, the admiral believes that Russia lost most of its strategically important sea routes during the war in Ukraine.
He also recalled that 80 percent of the oil, which finances almost 40 percent of its war effort, is transported through the Baltic Sea, which is now controlled by NATO forces.
