Russia has significantly intensified assaults on the Dnieper direction of the front

In the Dnieper direction, a 55% increase in the number of Russian assault operations has been recorded compared to the previous week.

Russia threw many new forces into the assault on the Dnieper direction

This was reported by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn.

Compared to last week, the number of assault actions carried out by the enemy in the Dnieper direction has increased by 55% across the entire island zone of the Dnieper River delta, starting from the south, where the islands of Zabych and Kozulysky, and ending with the Antonivsky railway bridge, including islands where assault actions were previously quite rare. For example, the islands of Belogruy and Velikiy Potemkin - there were quite rare combat clashes, and now, last week, we have recorded several combat clashes. Vladyslav Voloshyn Spokesperson of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine

According to him, the enemy's use of FPV drones in the Dnieper direction has increased by 10-15% - approximately 220-250 of them are recorded per day.