Russia has significantly intensified assaults on the Dnieper direction of the front

In the Dnieper direction, a 55% increase in the number of Russian assault operations has been recorded compared to the previous week.
Points of attention
- Russia has escalated assaults on the Dnieper front, with a notable 55% increase in the number of assault operations compared to the previous week.
- The Southern Defense Forces have reported the deployment of new forces by Russia in the assault on the Dnieper direction, with rare clashes now occurring on islands in the region.
- The enemy's use of FPV drones has surged by 10-15% in the Dnieper direction, with an average of 220-250 drones recorded daily, indicating a heightened level of aerial surveillance and attacks.
Russia threw many new forces into the assault on the Dnieper direction
This was reported by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn.
According to him, the enemy's use of FPV drones in the Dnieper direction has increased by 10-15% - approximately 220-250 of them are recorded per day.
The number of air strikes carried out by the enemy, in particular with unguided air missiles, has increased. We literally have five to seven strikes there every day.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-