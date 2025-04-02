Russia hits Molniya UAV with a high-rise building in Kharkiv — there are casualties
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia hits Molniya UAV with a high-rise building in Kharkiv — there are casualties

Igor Terekhov
Molniya UAV
Читати українською

On April 2, the Russian occupiers struck Kharkiv with a Molniya drone. The strike hit the 8th floor of a 16-story building, there were casualties.

Points of attention

  • Russia carried out a UAV strike on a high-rise building in Kharkiv, causing casualties and property damage.
  • The strike hit the 8th floor of a 16-story residential building, resulting in injuries to occupants, including a child.
  • Officials confirmed the incident and sent specialized services to the scene to assess the situation and provide assistance.

Russia hits high-rise building in Kharkiv

As of 16:09, Mayor Igor Terekhov reported a UAV strike on the Kyivskyi district of the city.

"Preliminary information about hitting a high-rise building," he wrote a few minutes later.

The strike on the Kyiv district of the city was also confirmed by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, and reported that specialized services are heading to the site of the strikes.

He later noted that, according to preliminary data, the impact occurred in a 16-story residential building.

As of 4:21 p.m., Igor Terekhov clarified that an enemy UAV hit the 8th floor of an apartment building in the Kyiv district of the city.

Fortunately, there was no fire — the windows in the house were blown out.

Within minutes, information emerged about two victims, one of whom was a 10-year-old child. They were in the apartment that was hit by the drone. Both victims suffered shrapnel wounds.

Six cars parked in the yard were also damaged.

As of 5:00 p.m., four victims are known.

Two of the injured have been hospitalized, and two more victims received medical assistance on the spot.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Large-scale Russian attack on Kharkiv and Odessa — the number of victims has increased
OGP
The Russian attack on Kharkiv and Odessa — what are the consequences?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Swarm" of Russian Shahids Attacks Kharkiv — 8 Injured Reported
Igor Terekhov
Shahids

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?