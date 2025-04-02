Russia hits Molniya UAV with a high-rise building in Kharkiv — there are casualties

On April 2, the Russian occupiers struck Kharkiv with a Molniya drone. The strike hit the 8th floor of a 16-story building, there were casualties.

As of 16:09, Mayor Igor Terekhov reported a UAV strike on the Kyivskyi district of the city.

"Preliminary information about hitting a high-rise building," he wrote a few minutes later.

The strike on the Kyiv district of the city was also confirmed by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, and reported that specialized services are heading to the site of the strikes.

He later noted that, according to preliminary data, the impact occurred in a 16-story residential building. Share

As of 4:21 p.m., Igor Terekhov clarified that an enemy UAV hit the 8th floor of an apartment building in the Kyiv district of the city.

Fortunately, there was no fire — the windows in the house were blown out.

Within minutes, information emerged about two victims, one of whom was a 10-year-old child. They were in the apartment that was hit by the drone. Both victims suffered shrapnel wounds.

Six cars parked in the yard were also damaged.

As of 5:00 p.m., four victims are known.