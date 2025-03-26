"Swarm" of Russian Shahids Attacks Kharkiv — 8 Injured Reported
"Swarm" of Russian Shahids Attacks Kharkiv — 8 Injured Reported

Igor Terekhov
Shahids
At around 9:00 PM on March 26, the first explosions were heard in Kharkiv — the city was massively attacked by Russian strike drones. As of 10:10 PM, 8 people were reported injured.

  • Kharkiv city in Ukraine was heavily attacked by Russian strike drones, resulting in 8 reported injuries and significant damages.
  • Kharkiv authorities are working to address the consequences of the shelling, with residential buildings and civilian infrastructure being among the targets.
  • Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal condemns the Russian attack and calls for international cooperation to achieve a just peace and hold the aggressor accountable for the terror inflicted on Ukraine.

Russia attacked Kharkiv with a “swarm” of martyrs

This was announced by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov.

According to him, "over the last hour, the enemy has struck Kharkiv at least 12 times with combat UAVs. There is information about two casualties. Residential buildings, cars, and outbuildings have been damaged. All relevant services are already working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling of Kharkiv.

The Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleg Synegubov, informed that a 25-year-old man was injured in the Kyivsky district of Kharkiv as a result of enemy shelling.

Multi-storey residential buildings were damaged, according to preliminary information, a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged, information about the injured and dead has not been received at this time.

At 10:07 p.m., Terekhov reported 8 casualties from a Russian drone attack on the city.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal provided a video of a large-scale fire in Kharkiv after the Russian attack.

Russia does not seek peace, Russia continues terror against Ukraine, striking peaceful cities. Together with our partners, we must achieve a just peace and punish the aggressor.

