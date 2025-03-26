"Swarm" of Russian Shahids Attacks Kharkiv — 8 Injured Reported

At around 9:00 PM on March 26, the first explosions were heard in Kharkiv — the city was massively attacked by Russian strike drones. As of 10:10 PM, 8 people were reported injured.

Russia attacked Kharkiv with a “swarm” of martyrs

This was announced by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov.

According to him, "over the last hour, the enemy has struck Kharkiv at least 12 times with combat UAVs. There is information about two casualties. Residential buildings, cars, and outbuildings have been damaged. All relevant services are already working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling of Kharkiv.

The Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleg Synegubov, informed that a 25-year-old man was injured in the Kyivsky district of Kharkiv as a result of enemy shelling.

Multi-storey residential buildings were damaged, according to preliminary information, a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged, information about the injured and dead has not been received at this time. Share

At 10:07 p.m., Terekhov reported 8 casualties from a Russian drone attack on the city.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal provided a video of a large-scale fire in Kharkiv after the Russian attack.