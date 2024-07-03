Russia intensified its attacks in Toretsk direction, AFU General Staff claims

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continued offensive (assault) actions with aviation support, and eight combat clashes took place here in the settlements of Vovchansk and Hlyboke.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were 13 clashes per day. The defence forces repelled enemy attacks in Synkivka in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region. The enemy's primary efforts were made in Synkivka—about 80 per cent of all confrontations in that direction took place there.

In the Lyman direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine prevented 18 attacks by Grekivka, Makiivka, and Nevske occupiers in the Luhansk region and Terny in the Donetsk region.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five attacks in the Ivano-Daryivka, Spirny, and Vyimka districts of the Donetsk region.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 14 attempts by the enemy to break through the Armed Forces' defence in the Klishchiivka, Kalynivka, Ivanivske and Chasiv Yar districts of the Donetsk region.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Defence Forces continued to deter the enemy in the area of the settlements of Georgiivka, Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops ten times.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts sabotage and intelligence activities, and shells populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation. In particular, Khrinivka, Ryasne, Myropillia, Baranivka, and Degtyarne were affected.