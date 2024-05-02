Russia intensified activities of its subversive intelligence groups in Sumy region

The Ukraine's Sumy region remains the area where the Russian army is most actively trying to use subversive intelligence groups (DRG).

Russia’s subversive reconnaissance groups terrorise Sumy region

The activity of Russian subversive reconnaissance groups in Sumy region is the highest compared to other border regions of Ukraine.

This was announced at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Centre by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko.

Sumy region remains the most active area where the enemy continues to use its subversive reconnaissance groups. Previously, there was activity in Kharkiv region, but it has decreased recently. No activity of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups has been recorded in Chernihiv region. But Sumy region is a priority for them. In fact, several hostile subversive reconnaissance groups are exposed during the week. Andriy Demchenko Spokesman of the State Border Service

Border guards repel attack of Russian subversive reconnaissance group in Sumy region

In Sumy region, border guards fought a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Recently, in Sumy region, border guards performing a combat mission in one of the directions of the state border were ambushed by an enemy subversive reconnaissance group that illegally crossed the state border of Ukraine. A firefight broke out between the Ukrainian defenders and the enemy subversive reconnaissance group, which consisted of more than ten people.

In order to strengthen the direction of approach of the occupants' subversive reconnaissance group, reserves of the SBGSU units and other components of the defence forces were deployed, as well as artillery and mortar units.

The coordinated actions of the border guards and other components of the defence forces disrupted the enemy's plans and forced him to retreat. Share

The situation in Sumy region

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the border areas of Sumy region have been subjected to continuous shelling by Russian troops. The situation in the region remains difficult and dangerous.

Due to the intensification of artillery shelling, last year the authorities of Sumy region announced the evacuation of people from a 5-km zone along the border with Russia. And this year, a ban was imposed on car traffic along the same 5-km border zone.

In January, two people were killed in the village of Andriivka, located in the 5-km border zone with Russia, as a result of shelling by a Russian subversive reconnaissance group.