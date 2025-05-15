The Russian Federation is accumulating forces on the front line for a new offensive to seize new Ukrainian territory.

Russia prepares for summer offensive on the front

Russian commanders are "seeking to build up a large force," a U.S. official said, adding that the likely offensive would be aimed at capturing more territory in eastern Ukraine.

“Putin will try to take any land he can get, all the way to the outskirts of Kyiv,” said a second American official. “The Russians will do everything they can to get what they can.”

The preparations come amid a serious shortage of Ukrainian forces on the battlefield. U.S. assessments show that it is largely the capabilities of Ukrainian drones and the effectiveness of its minefields that are holding Russia back, despite its significant manpower advantage, both in eastern Ukraine and in Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces still maintain a foothold.

Russia has its own problems amassing the desired forces as both sides continue a grueling and deadly war of attrition in eastern Ukraine, CNN notes.

In addition, the first official told CNN that there is no indication that North Korea is currently capable of significantly increasing its troop numbers in Ukraine after losing thousands of its soldiers in combat.

However, for several weeks now, US assessments have shown little change in Russia's military objectives, including taking control of more Ukrainian territory, despite Donald Trump's administration urging the Kremlin to abide by a 30-day ceasefire and begin meaningful peace talks.

CNN previously reported that surveillance footage for several weeks has shown Ukrainian forces that Russia is moving significant forces and equipment to positions just a few dozen kilometers from the front line.

Ukrainian intelligence officials told the Financial Times that Russia is preparing for a large-scale offensive in Ukraine, instead of signaling readiness for peace talks.

According to the Kharkiv Autonomous Community, the Russians are accumulating forces, and the summer offensive campaign has actually already begun.