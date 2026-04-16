"Russia is betting on war". Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's combined strike on Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had instructed the commander of the Air Force to contact those partners who had previously made promises regarding Patriot missiles, amid the Russian Federation's combined strike on Ukraine on the night of April 16.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy instructs the Air Force Commander to seek promised support for Ukraine, including Patriot missiles, following Russia's strike.
- The attack by Russia, involving over 600 drones and missiles, underscores the country's aggressive stance and the ongoing threat to Ukrainian lives.
Russia does not deserve any easing of global policy and lifting of sanctions — Zelenskyy
The head of state announced this.
According to him, this night "proves that Russia does not deserve any softening of global policy and the lifting of sanctions." The president emphasized that Russia is betting on war, and this is exactly what the response should be — we must protect life with all our might and we must also press for peace with all our might.
And it is important to fulfill every promise of assistance to Ukraine on time. There are many political commitments of partners that have already been voiced, but have not yet been implemented. Including in the Ramstein format and on a bilateral basis. I instructed the Air Force Commander to contact those partners who previously made promises regarding missiles for Patriots and other systems. I am waiting for a report on the results.
He expressed gratitude to those in the world who are helping Ukraine. In particular, Zelenskyy thanked Germany, Norway, and Italy, with whom new agreements have already been reached to support our air defense.
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