Russia is building a new launch pad in Oryol for launching shaheeds across Ukraine

The Russian Armed Forces are continuing the construction of the Shahediv launch pad in Orel, the ATES resistance movement reported.
Points of attention
- The Russian Armed Forces are constructing the Shahediv launch pad in Orel for launching Shahed attack UAVs into Ukraine.
- The construction includes capital concrete warehouses for storing and preparing Shahed missiles, indicating infrastructure modernization and expansion.
ATESH monitors construction of launch pad for shaheeds in Orel
ATES agents continue to monitor a facility in the city of Orel, which the enemy is likely using to launch Shahed strike UAVs.
Target coordinates: 53.371473, 35.802940.
Previously, the partisans had already reported increased activity in this area.
We are constantly monitoring and recording all changes. All information is transferred to the SOU and helps mitigate attacks on civilians in Ukraine.
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