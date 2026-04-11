Russia is building a new launch pad in Oryol for launching shaheeds across Ukraine

The Russian Armed Forces are continuing the construction of the Shahediv launch pad in Orel, the ATES resistance movement reported.

ATESH monitors construction of launch pad for shaheeds in Orel

ATES agents continue to monitor a facility in the city of Orel, which the enemy is likely using to launch Shahed strike UAVs.

Target coordinates: 53.371473, 35.802940.

Previously, the partisans had already reported increased activity in this area.

Construction of major concrete warehouses for storing and preparing Shahed missiles for launches has been recorded. Personnel and transport movements are continuing, and construction work is continuing, indicating modernization or expansion of the infrastructure. Share