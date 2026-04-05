Watch: ATESH carried out a daring sabotage on the railway near Bryansk
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Watch: ATESH carried out a daring sabotage on the railway near Bryansk

ATESH
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Source:  ATESH

Agents of the partisan movement ATESH disabled a relay cabinet on the railway section from the Russian city of Bryansk towards the Sumy region.

Points of attention

  • ATESH guerrillas carried out a daring sabotage on a railway near Bryansk, affecting the combat capability of Russian military units.
  • The disabled relay cabinet disrupted rail communication, leading to delays in ammunition and personnel delivery to critical military units.

ATESH set fire to a relay cabinet on the railway near Bryansk

This is a railway junction through which the Russians delivered ammunition and personnel for the 1433rd Motorized Rifle Regiment, the 83rd Separate Guards Airborne Assault Brigade, and the 810th Separate Marine Brigade of their armed forces.

According to ATESH, the disruption of rail communication in the area directly affected the combat capability of the aforementioned units.

Due to delays in the arrival of new ammunition and personnel, they entered the battle with critically low levels of support, which led to significant losses.

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