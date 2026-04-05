Agents of the partisan movement ATESH disabled a relay cabinet on the railway section from the Russian city of Bryansk towards the Sumy region.

ATESH set fire to a relay cabinet on the railway near Bryansk

This is a railway junction through which the Russians delivered ammunition and personnel for the 1433rd Motorized Rifle Regiment, the 83rd Separate Guards Airborne Assault Brigade, and the 810th Separate Marine Brigade of their armed forces.

According to ATESH, the disruption of rail communication in the area directly affected the combat capability of the aforementioned units.