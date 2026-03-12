Watch: ATESH carried out a daring sabotage on a railway in the Belgorod region of the Russia
Watch: ATESH carried out a daring sabotage on a railway in the Belgorod region of the Russia

Читати українською
Source:  ATESH

Agents of the ATES resistance movement successfully disabled a relay cabinet on a railway section near Stary Oskol, Belgorod region, on the route leading to Kupyansk.

  • ATESH agents successfully disabled a relay cabinet on a railway in the Belgorod region, disrupting the logistics of the Russian Armed Forces.
  • The unscheduled delivery of ammunition for the 122nd Motorized Rifle Regiment and the 27th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade was urgently impacted, leading to critical ammunition shortages.

ATESH disrupted the logistics of the Russian Armed Forces in the Kupyansk direction

An unscheduled delivery of ammunition for the 122nd Motorized Rifle Regiment and the 27th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces was carried out through this node.

According to our agent from a nearby enemy reconnaissance battalion, this supply was urgent due to a shortage of BC immediately before the planned combat operations.

Both units entered the battle with critically low ammunition supplies, which directly affected their combat effectiveness and caused heavy losses in personnel.

